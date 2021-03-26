Christina Wagner: Stay hopeful

My name is Christina Wagner and I have lived in Kenosha since 2003.

As a military wife, I followed my husband for 15 years who was an officer in the U.S. Navy. I came from Northern Italy, but we divorced in 2007 and I stayed in the United States for my children who are today young adults and on their own.

Right when I was packed to travel to Italy, the lockdown began. Sadly, the pandemic has affected everyone in a way or another; families felt apart, contention within couples and discords in marriages, loss of friendships. Children caught in the middle of disputes, many jobs are gone and people have lost the ability to support themselves and their families. The loss of lives due to the virus and most sadly for the lack of support and increase of mental and emotional issues that becomes overbearing under such daring circumstances.

My heart goes to both countries, in particularly in Italy, where many of my family and friends are truly struggling living under the dictatorship of a broken system. But in the midst of schisms there are those who have been holding on to the hope of a brighter tomorrow, the belief that the only way out is through it, with faith and determination to move forward and beyond the dark clouds of this storm that shall pass.