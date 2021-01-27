Christine Smith: Two wrongs don't make a right

For years, the democrats have falsely accused President Trump, aided and abetted by the liberal media. Then, they burn down our cities and call it "peaceful demonstrations".

Some Republicans finally snap and storm the Capitol. It looks like the Democrats don't like it when the shoe is on the other foot.

Two wrongs don't make a right, but let's do what is right in the first place.

The Democrats should stop lying and cheating and starting fights — or else they are just begging for it.

Then again, Jesus said, "Blessed are the peacemakers." Mathew 5:9.

Christine Smith, Kenosha

