Crane: Respect and honor go a long way

I read some of the comments on how people feel about the issue of racism in Kenosha. I am Puerto Rican, African, on my father's side and white German on my mother's side. We were poor, but you wouldn't know it because we keep our house and yard clean.

Then as I got older, I worked low paying jobs and sometimes two jobs to make ends meet.

When I got married we lived on 25th and 60th, known as a bad neighborhood. Now called the hood or ghetto.

How you perceive yourself is how you will respond to others. There are plenty of jobs in Kenosha and the surrounding areas. It just depends on how much you want to excel. I didn't wait for someone to hand me a nice home, a nice car or a good paying job. I had to work my way up and I didn't rely on my ethnicity to take advantage of "social programs".

We must be the change we want to see. If you don't see the changes over the last 100 years, then it may be that you need to look inward.

NPR did Kenosha a disservice. I am 61 now and I can tell you that life is what you make it. You can be a victim, living in your victim mentality. Or, you can rise up and keep pushing forward.

I support our police, and can tell you I was so very thankful that we didn't make the same mistakes as Portland, Ore.