Crystal Miller: Support freedom

“That’s the way it is here in America. That’s freedom.” Alderman David Paff spoke valuable truth.

The original printed article on bringing back a mask mandate (which omitted his comments) pointed out so much of what is wrong in our communities.

Our elected officials should let our health professionals guide us.

Reasonable Americans have long wished that the COVID-19 pandemic not be politicized. Yet our local officials play doctor on the front page of the Kenosha News?

How did this politicization start? Did it start when President Trump took to the mic every day? Did it start when Governor Evers decided to take all Wisconsinites’ protection into his own hands?

Recently I’ve been criticized for defending people choosing their path. I will side with freedom. Our entire community benefits from free-market practices where everyone has the freedom to make their choices.

Business owners, employees, patrons — if we truly care about freedom, we will respect the choices that each makes. When a business owner determines their policy, they will thrive or fail as they enforce their choice.