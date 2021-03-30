Dana Boyle: Dougvillo is an outstanding choice

I have known Gerad Dougvillo since I worked on P.D. appointments in Racine. An ADA on many of my cases, Gerad’s knowledge of the law and trial acumen stood out, as well as his willingness to see individuals behind the case he was prosecuting.

Gerad did not seek to auction off plea deals regardless of the merits of the case. He examined the evidence well before trial and was willing to discuss the merits. As a result, Gerad reduced unnecessary burden on the court and spared innocent citizens costly and traumatizing procedures where evidence did not support it.

Citizens care deeply about justice in cases where the accused poses a threat to society. Keeping our community safe is important. However, citizens value a judge who does not see every charged individual as guilty and ready for a plea agreement, but understands that citizens are innocent until proven guilty. Gerad understands this and operates fairly, including with the BIPOC community. These traits are valuable on the bench. Gerad acts with the fundamental fairness that we are all entitled to in our legal system.

I know how important Gerad’s character, demeanor, and attention to the law and the details in criminal matters is to the community and to justice. If my loved one was facing charges, OR was a victim of crime, it would comfort me to know Gerad was the judge.