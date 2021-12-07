Dani Lockwood: Someone you should know

What a great Thanksgiving it was at the Shalom Center, thanks in no small part to Chef Corn, (aka Cornelius Williams).

Mr. Williams has been turning out delicious food at Ashling on the Lough Irish Restaurant and Pub since the end of July, and in early November he decided to give back to the community.

After getting the OK to borrow the Ashling kitchen for the day, and with food donations from Ashling and US Foods, he singlehandedly prepared 125 Thanksgiving dinners for Shalom Center diners.

And now he wants to take it one step further — the Shalom Center Toy Drive.

There has never been a drop off station at Ashling, but thanks to Mr. Williams there is now. Ashling will be accepting toys for the Shalom Center; cut off for donations is Dec. 20. And should you feel handy with tape and scissors, there will be a Gift Wrap Gathering at Ashling from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; all materials will be provided.

Thank you, Chef Corn, for your kindness, generosity and the time and effort that you put into Thanksgiving. We look forward to helping you make the Shalom Toy Drive a huge success.

Dani Lockwood, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0