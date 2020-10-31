Daniel McDermott: Abortion is murder

“We must follow the science!” That’s what we keep hearing in the news about keeping us safe from the COVID-19 virus. Be that as it may, if that’s what we should do then I would implore those who implicitly believe that to also follow the science in regard to when human life begins.

According to science, human life begins at conception or fertilization. If the wrongful ending of human life is illegal and human life begins at conception according to “science,” then why is abortion legal and considered a “choice”? How are other methods of ending human life considered to be murder or manslaughter, but the obvious method of ripping an unborn child from a mothers’ womb not as bad or worse? How can any of us justify that in our minds or the ballot box?

Calling abortion a healthcare choice for women is against motherhood and just wrong.

How can anyone who has children and grandchildren believe abortion is a choice and not a horrendous act against a helpless unborn child and mother?

Can we imagine for a moment that our children or grandchildren were victims of abortion? Think of the terrible loss we would suffer to not have them in our lives.