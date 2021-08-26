Daniel McDermott: Stranded or abandoned?

The word "stranded" brings to mind being stuck at an airport with flights cancelled during a snowstorm. Stranded in Afghanistan right now is more abandoned behind enemy lines. No strong words or promises from the current weak and inept U.S. administration to the Taliban if they injure or kill any Americans stuck there.

It's unbelievable how poorly and utterly chaotic this whole situation has become.

It seems as though anything Donald Trump did has been undone by Joe Biden, our shadow POTUS and his administration. From the border to energy and now the Afghanistan crisis, they have screwed up everything they have touched.

Vice President Harris prefaces any comments she makes with a hearty laugh as per her usual habit, and ignores the border and flies off to Vietnam when she is needed at home. Not like she would be effective anyway.

President Trump got more done with one hand tied behind his back than this administration is even capable of on its best day. Like in the cartoon, Wiley Coyote tried at every turn to stop the Roadrunner from moving forward. But the Roadrunner prevailed and Wiley ended up looking the fool. Of course, the Roadrunner tweeted too much and was too mean so he had to go.