Danielle Weiland: Solar power is just part of the solution

I am pleased to see the news headlines over the last few weeks regarding Wisconsin’s efforts to increase solar energy availability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. However, solar power is not enough to protect us from a harsh future.

Wisconsin needs to act now and pass multiple green legislation efforts to protect its people, land, animals and resources from the health hazards of our future, especially plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution has made its way into our farmland, our rivers, our animals, our food and even our stomachs. We ingest more than one credit card’s worth of plastic every week.

Senator Baldwin, Senator Johnson and Representative Steil must sign on to the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act (S.3263 and H.R.5845). This bill will hold companies accountable for the products they create, strengthen environmental justice, reduce pollution and toxic chemicals, and help Wisconsinites live longer, healthier lives.

I urge all Wisconsin representatives to do something great for our future this Earth Day and support the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, we’re counting on you.

Danielle Weiland, Kenosha

