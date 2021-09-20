Daniels: Expungement laws need updating

Few things are as life altering as an arrest or criminal conviction, which affects access to housing, employment, education and more. About in five (1.4 million Wisconsin residents) have criminal records.

This statewide problem has serious local effects. That’s why updating our expungement laws is a top public policy priority for the State Bar of Wisconsin, which represents the legal profession and advocates for public policies promoting access to justice.

It’s also why, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the State Bar and its partners — the Kenosha County Bar Association, Legal Action of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers and the Urban League of Racine & Kenosha — held a free expungement legal clinic for Kenosha area residents at the Italian American Society. The clinic preceded a State Bar Board of Governors meeting and other activities taking in place in Kenosha this week.

Volunteer attorneys helped individuals who registered learned more about their legal rights and their eligibility to remove (expunge) eligible records and correct erroneous information.