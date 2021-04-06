Dave Gorak: No middle ground in immigration debate

The March 28 editorial, "Biden administration must deal with our southern border," that advocates making it easier to bring in more foreign workers, ignores the fact that millions of Americans remain jobless or underemployed.

Further, the most recent job reports from the federal government projects that it will take at least two years before this country will return to pre-COVID employment levels.

The Kenosha News argues that we must streamline our immigration policy in order to help those from other countries who "desperately" seek asylum; what about the desperation of our fellow citizens who have lost their jobs and even businesses because of a pandemic that in all likelihood could have been avoided or at least contained at a more manageable level?

Pointing fingers is not the way to deal with our immigration fiasco, a crisis that has been building for several decades thanks to a federal government that has refused to enforce immigration laws it created to protect the public and American jobs in order to appease those special interest groups, most notably a greedy business community, who benefit from mass immigration.

We are a sovereign nation built on the rule of law, or we are not. There is no middle ground.

Dave Gorak, La Valle, Wis.

