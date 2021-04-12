Dave McGrath: WGTD video coverage of Fuller trial

WGTD recently received accolades, both publicly and privately, from community members and leaders for our video coverage of the Martice Fuller murder trial.

Following a request from the Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele to do so, WGTD General Manager Dave Cole assembled all the personnel, equipment, permissions, agreements and underwriting necessary to perform the requested community service of livestreaming every day of this significant trial on the WGTD YouTube channel.

Because of restrictions due to COVID, there simply was not enough space in the makeshift courtroom to accommodate everyone who wanted to attend the trial, so the livestream made it accessible to everyone.

The WGTD crew was led by the station’s Digital Director/Development Specialist Troy McDonald.

As news director at WGTD, I would like to thank Angelina Gabriele for bringing to the attention of leadership at WGTD this great community service opportunity. I also congratulate her on her recent election to Branch 6 of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Dave McGrath, Kenosha

