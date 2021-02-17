David Kangas: All eyes on the U.S.

My heart goes out to all the American armed forces and diplomats who are currently serving in foreign countries who must be struggling to answer the questions they're being asked.

Over a couple decades of my career in the Army, I was stationed in several foreign countries. I tended to live “on the economy,” not “on post” or in military housing. I shopped locally and I normally used public transportation to and from work. I stood out as an American soldier and consequently was viewed as representing the United States of America. Often, I’d be congratulated on American successes, or was asked to explain our cultural beliefs or the operations of our government. Following the Challenger disaster I was offered sincere, tearful condolences by many foreign hosts.

Generally speaking, it was humbling to bear the small level of responsibility of being seen as a face of something so much larger than oneself. Having to admit ignorance; often having to defend American actions that others viewed as hypocritical or imperial.