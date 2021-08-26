David Kangas: Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers

This paper’s recent headline “Re-mask mandate draws loud crowd” was probably more illustrative than intended.
Being loud and belligerent is the classic calling card for both the misinformed and ignorant. “Loud” doesn’t equal knowledgeable, or correct. Those with cogent arguments calmly provide facts to convince others.
There’s ample historical evidence and tested academic studies proving vaccines are safe and effective, and masks reduce viral transmission.
We won’t allow someone to smoke in public indoor places, but during periods of high community transmission we should allow someone to freely blow a potentially deadly aerosolized virus in those same spaces? Our individual rights end where someone else’s begin. We’re obligated to protect the vulnerable among us.
It appears anti-maskers are some of the same people who love America, but hate the United States of America. Who demand small government and local control, except for elections, redistricting, mask mandates, marijuana legalization, taxation, school curriculums, police funding..., etc., etc. And who get their climatology, virology and pharmacological advice from Facebook posts, politicians, media talking heads and preachers.
They sneer “elitist” about anyone with lifelong scholarship and expertise in any scientific discipline. They swear scientists “go along with phony scientific data to protect careers,” when “science” doesn’t work that way. Scientists earn standing, and money, by disproving commonly held theories.
Plainly stated, if medical science is wrong, people have to wear a mask. If anti-maskers are wrong, thousands die and thousands more have potential lifelong disabilities. So, who’s the tyrant?
The sad fact is, those who refuse vaccinations and masks aren’t independent thinkers, freedom lovers or more informed than the majority of Americans. They’re simply a public menace.
David Kangas, Kenosha