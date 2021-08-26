David Kangas: Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers

This paper’s recent headline “Re-mask mandate draws loud crowd” was probably more illustrative than intended.

Being loud and belligerent is the classic calling card for both the misinformed and ignorant. “Loud” doesn’t equal knowledgeable, or correct. Those with cogent arguments calmly provide facts to convince others.

There’s ample historical evidence and tested academic studies proving vaccines are safe and effective, and masks reduce viral transmission.

We won’t allow someone to smoke in public indoor places, but during periods of high community transmission we should allow someone to freely blow a potentially deadly aerosolized virus in those same spaces? Our individual rights end where someone else’s begin. We’re obligated to protect the vulnerable among us.

It appears anti-maskers are some of the same people who love America, but hate the United States of America. Who demand small government and local control, except for elections, redistricting, mask mandates, marijuana legalization, taxation, school curriculums, police funding..., etc., etc. And who get their climatology, virology and pharmacological advice from Facebook posts, politicians, media talking heads and preachers.