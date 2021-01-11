David Kangas: Coup accountability

Our nation is enduring a violent insurrection built on lies cultivated by this Republican party. All who have continued to repeat those lies are personally responsible for the desecration of our U.S. Capitol, violating our shared democracy and the deaths that accompanied this seditious act.

Certainly President Trump lies effortlessly, but his lies would never gain acceptance without unethical, spineless, political opportunists amplifying those lies.

Enter Senator Ronald Johnson. To “help Donald Trump win re-election” Johnson repeated unfounded “allegations” and held faux congressional HSC Burisma hearings. During which, according to Trump’s own director of National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Johnson spread Russian misinformation as fact.

That subterfuge failed and Biden was elected. On Dec. 15, Johnson stated he had no plans to investigate the election, stating “Something would have to surface that would call into question the legitimacy of the election ... so far nothing has.”

Then, Trump decided to make “Stop the Steal” his last hustle, and without any evidence questioning the election, Johnson theatrically parroted, the “election featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud”; held another sham HSC hearing and threatened electoral certification.