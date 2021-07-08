David Peterson: A backward step in democracy

Hitler did a lot of good things, which is something no politician would ever say. But Trump reportedly did so to his chief of staff John Kelly. He even doubled down on the remark, while on a visit to France commemorating the end of World War I.

Around the world, people will be appalled at finding out he made those remarks.

In this country, the Loyalist Party will just ignore it. And that is not even close to the most dangerous steps backward in our democracy.

The Supreme Court is setting precedents gutting the Voting Rights Act and setting straight the course for our future.

As a friend stated, "dark money is good, dark people are unimportant."

You can basically start a charity that serves any purpose, which in many cases hurts others, without naming who put up the money. Corporations basically have religious and voting rights and they can avoid discrimination laws by saying discrimination is part of their religion.

Well, we do not elect the Supreme Court, but I think it is time we should.

Every two years we need to elect the two longest-serving members of the court. This should be done without Super-Pac funds. Then the people can decide if they want the regressive court we have today.