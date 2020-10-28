David Peterson: If you love others, protect them

As the future of healthcare in this nation ranked 98th in the world in access to quality healthcare prepares to dismantle its system which has given access to at least some basic care to most of the people, a declaration declaring pre-existing conditions coverage for all will only make it so people can buy a specific plan of massive costs to cover those conditions.

Fifty-eight nations have systems providing care to over 90% of their people. Some of these achieve this through private insurance. We reached this level with the ACA passed in 2010 for a few years, until the insurance mandate was rolled back. Insurance companies are going to figure out ways to label the likely million plus people with long-term side effects thus far from COVID, as having pre-existing conditions too.

COVID is likely here in this country for years. Unless we get lucky and later find a stronger vaccine, it will be here for a long time. Have someone you know die from it and it may help you realize it is this close to home, like my wife's godmother, as an example. In 1918, Woodrow Wilson's team named mark wearers "mask patriots." This is a lot different than the crazy uncle currently watching the stock market, instead of even attending a single briefing from his team.