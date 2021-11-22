David Peterson: Kenosha's COVID death toll

Approaching 400 deaths in Kenosha County from COVID. State average is up to close to 3,000 a day again.

People are not paying attention in part because it isn't covered in local news. People are saying vaccines don't work and they are healthy.

You are five times more likely to get COVID, 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die from it in this state unvaccinated.

Numbers here are facts, in your own state.

I had asked the editor last month to bring back daily numbers of cases back to the newspaper, but due to printing time changes they could not do so the same way.

Hopefully this post as our number approaches 25,000 total and 100 a day again in this county will motivate them and us all.

David Peterson, Kenosha

