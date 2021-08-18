David Peterson: Optional mask policy

KUSD maybe needs to go the route Fulton County, Georgia is planning on masks.

They are going to open a mask optional school. This way people will have the option of having their children having a greater chance of ending up on a ventilator, mask the rest.

A cardinal was visiting his birthplace in rural central Wisconsin, from his work in the Vatican, and he is stuck on one after catching COVID here in Wisconsin. He is a known anti-vaxer, in case you are wondering if he had been vaccinated.

COVID is picking up quickly here in numbers and just because this newspaper here doesn't print the daily numbers anymore, it doesn't mean it can't destroy your lives.

Hospitalizations are on the rise and long-term COVID is not anything you want to deal with. Think about how it is rolling the dice to get lungs replaced like that Tennessee congressman did.

We also had special elections for two 2020 elected congressmen who died from COVID. You have a right to die from it, just remember if you kill a friend from it, you will have to live with that until you die someday.