David Peterson: Republicans won't stop COVID

In 2013, a megachurch underwent an outbreak of the measles. They were against vaccines prior to that and changed their position after it.

For children to attend schools, vaccines have been mandatory for a long time. Do we want to also bring back polio, chicken pox, diphtheria to join our COVID endemic? It is now an endemic, as it may be around for years in some form.

Instead of wanting to keep the hospital systems from overfull, having to turn around people, we have the Republicans attacking the health agencies ability to do their jobs.

The Republican courts are blocking their ability to protect us. The Republicans in the Senate voted to block mandates for large employers. Maybe they should look at how nations are doing who have smaller percentages vaccinated.

In Peru, one of every 170 people in the entire nation have died from COVID. Two hundred thousand people died there. Some very scary estimates about underreporting of deaths of the swine flu estimate, by the World Health Organization, 15 times more died than recorded. That is still nine times less than today's total, of this much deadlier virus.

Some conspiracy theorists are off in looney land, making things worse, especially from this state, which is full of Republican conspiracy theorists.

Contrary to what Senator Ron Johnson says, COVID is not cured with mouthwash. He didn't say it when he had it last year and nobody I know who had it was cured by it. His comparing kids mandates of vaccines to our and other internment camps treatment of people is also false.

If we ever want to end a pandemic in the future, we need follow the experts.

David Peterson, Kenosha

