David Peterson: Respect others' right to life

I am a 60-year-old son, who takes care of an elderly mother with Alzheimer's. I am now fully COVID vaccinated.
Having major health issues myself, made it so I completely isolated my family and mother from others before reaching that threshold. With the increase in the availability of the vaccine in the coming months, it is important that we all get the vaccine.
Before that time though, we need to follow safe distancing and when we are where we cannot, wear a mask.
It is such a major relief after having had that second vaccine over two weeks ago. Other people in my family, who do not live in my household, are now allowed to visit my mother, making sure they clean contact surfaces after having done so.
We understand that those members of the family who are not vaccinated yet can still pass the virus on to those in my household who are not vaccinated yet. Those of us who have been vaccinated still need to wear a mask in respect of and to protect others. Remember that is the duty of mankind to respect the lives of others.
Maybe you are an anti-vaccer. It still does not mean that you disrespect others' right to life. Remember that this will not be the only year we will be dealing with this. Part of it has to do with that our fellow citizens won't all take the vaccine. Another part has to do with the greed of the rich nations. This will cause the need to get a vaccine next year too. That will continue until there is enough manufacturing capacity.