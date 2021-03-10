David Peterson: Respect others' right to life

I am a 60-year-old son, who takes care of an elderly mother with Alzheimer's. I am now fully COVID vaccinated.

Having major health issues myself, made it so I completely isolated my family and mother from others before reaching that threshold. With the increase in the availability of the vaccine in the coming months, it is important that we all get the vaccine.

Before that time though, we need to follow safe distancing and when we are where we cannot, wear a mask.

It is such a major relief after having had that second vaccine over two weeks ago. Other people in my family, who do not live in my household, are now allowed to visit my mother, making sure they clean contact surfaces after having done so.

We understand that those members of the family who are not vaccinated yet can still pass the virus on to those in my household who are not vaccinated yet. Those of us who have been vaccinated still need to wear a mask in respect of and to protect others. Remember that is the duty of mankind to respect the lives of others.