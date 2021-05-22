David Peterson: The loyalist party needs to put our nation first

Our representative, Brian Steil, is now on record for voting in favor of the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A bipartisan commission of five members each of both parties was voted on and he voted against it. The attack was the worst episode in our history since the Civil War. We did similar commissions after the Kennedy assassination and 9/11.

What does this assured failure to approve mean going forward? With the division the "Loyalist Party" has displayed for the last few years, I do believe that at minimum, our world influence has been greatly reduced and that it is likely that this instability will, in the next few years, cause the replacement of the dollar as the world's currency. That would devalue our money value in world trade. We working class would become poorer.

Hopefully it isn't too late to begin cooperation to keep our economy from another, much bigger collapse, like the dire ones I put forth. There are many experts agreeing with these possible scenarios.

Infrastructure and getting health insurance to people making little. We can always pay later for damages when bridges collapse and when more rural Wisconsin hospitals close from people not being able to pay their bills, if we don't work together.