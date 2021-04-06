David Peterson: The "No Party" has struck

They decided they didn't want to give poor families $62 million a month. They would rather not have masks on people so we can have more outbreaks of COVID like they recently had in a Dane County daycare.

That is right anti-maskers, the much more deadly UK variant is hospitalizing 30s-40s agers, more than all others. Kids get ill from that one more often too.

The "No Party" at a state level doesn't want money to fix roads or even to care for vets in Sturtevant, as they completely voted down all 50 infrastructure projects, just to say they can.

They have voiced complete dissent over most of the popular aspects of the newest stimulus. It appears the only thing they have supported is their previous lining of the pockets of the rich, who made trillions while almost 13 million have died worldwide.

Imagine how it could have been if the broadband expansion is in the needed infrastructure bill to be introduced, they reject.

I personally stopped voting for them (I did vote for Paul Ryan in the past) when their Tea Party started shutting the government down regularly. We never replaced the equipment from the swine flu used during that time, and had nothing available for this worse scenario we warned of.