David Peterson: The power of positive

The Wisconsin Legislature has proven we are an armpit state. While our number of cases of COVID are 50% higher by population than the nation as a whole, they have decided the lives of the vulnerable don't matter. The callousness towards one's fellow man is seen throughout the world as the American way.

This is effecting investment in the USA also. Since our unwillingness to trade fairly (we sanction for any reason just to show we can), we have ended our reign as the most invested in economy to China. This is sorry state to have pushed an authoritarian one onto a future of passing us as the world's largest economy.

Look at how we have become the world's most hated nation again. Much of it has to do with our people mostly always putting themselves first. If you travel the world, people in other nations quietly know, with disdain, you are an American by the way you dress and act.

A time of the crises COVID has brought should have made us better people. In some cases it has. I feel it has made me a better person. My wife video chats often with my in-laws and I talk often to a number of people important to me also.