Dean Hervat: Getting out of Afghanistan was long overdue

Bravo to President Biden for finally pulling the plug on our war in Afghanistan.

The disaster bled a fortune out of the richest country in the world. It led to so many family heartbreaks across the U.S. as soldiers died and were injured. It increased the generational hatred against us.

Few can imagine the long term consequences on how the trauma will play out in the region in and around Afghanistan. The insane religious zealots who carried out 9/11 killed themselves in the attack.

We didn't need a 20-year campaign that most historians would tell you was doomed from the start.

Money and the military can't solve all problems should not have been a lesson we needed to re-learn. So to all the short-sighted, short-term memory focused people who are going to heap derision on Biden, I say you're wrong.

Getting out of Afghanistan was long overdue and a no-brainer. The pitiful situation playing out today in Afghanistan belongs not only to Biden, but to Trump, Obama, Bush and to all of us.

Dean Hervat, Kenosha

