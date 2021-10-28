Debra Gimler: Polling locations need to be finalized

On Oct. 18, the Kenosha Common Council unanimously approved a resolution which included approval of new polling place locations.

The mayor stated that the approved polling place designations are not permanent; there was misinformation about what the city intends to do about polling place designations; there will be additional locations assigned within the next 45 days; all of the potential locations contacted have not yet responded; and not all may say yes due to COVID.

The next election will be the sixth held since COVID. This can no longer be an excuse when six elections have occurred since COVID. Adequate planning and election experience would have eliminated this problem.

The lack of urgency and planning to complete and include a final polling place list as part of the division resolution and the misinformation provided at the Common Council meeting causes confusion for the voting public. Voter confusion results in voter suppression.

Everyone is affected by voter suppression when accurate voting information is not accessible for all. Some groups are affected more, like minority populations, elderly voters and voters with disabilities.