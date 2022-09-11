Decker: Evers and Banes failed to protect Kenosha

Aug. 23 marked two years since Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes failed to protect Kenosha.

Evers and Barnes stood by and allowed rioters to run amuck night after night as lawlessness and destruction plagued our community. The Evers/Barnes administration was slow to act on rioting and looting that wreaked havoc on our small businesses. Kenosha knows that Evers and Barnes’ inaction only added fuel to the fire.

Local leaders begged Evers to send support from the Wisconsin National Guard. Leaders requested 1,500 guard members, to which he sent a fraction of the request and rejected help from the former president.

Without knowing all of the details, Barnes and Evers chose to prematurely fuel the flames. Kenosha police officers and local leaders were forced to plead with the governor and now senate candidate to stop the “premature, judgmental, and inflammatory” statements. The result of their inaction? Hundreds of cars went up in flames and at least 40 local businesses were destroyed.

Two years later, our community is still rebuilding what Evers and Barnes allowed to be burned to the ground. Kenosha will be one of the many reasons that Evers an Barnes are sent packing this November. Evers should’ve disavowed the unlawful behavior and chaos immediately. Still, the Evers/Barnes administration put public safety on the back burner, turning their backs on Kenosha families and small businesses.

Michael Decker, Silver Lake