Dennis Parkinson: Thank you rescue squad personnel

And all through the house at 2:30 a.m. not a creature was stirring not even a mouse. Oh, except for the exceptional work of the Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Department personnel attending to an unexpected medical emergency in our home.

My wife and I would just like to thank all who responded to our time of need from the Salem Lakes and other supporting personnel and Sheriff's Department for your quick response to our medical emergency.

After a trip in the rescue squad to the hospital and excellent care at St. Catherine's (Froedtert Pleasant Prairie) Hospital I'm doing fine, thanks to all of you.

Once again, thank you to all of you who do not get enough positive recognition.

Dennis Parkinson, Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0