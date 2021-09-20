Di Michalski: To the anti-vaxxers

This letter is for the anti-vaxxers who refuse to get the shots for COVID and stating that their rights are being ignored or compromised because this is like Nazi Germany.

First of all, did you live in Nazi occupied Germany, Poland etc.? Did you see, hear or read anything or talk to anyone who lived though the Holocaust?

I don’t see anyone in the government here putting a gun to your heard or rounding you up in trucks or trains to take you to get a vaccine that would probably save you from becoming deathly ill.

I’m a baby boomer and my parents took me and my sister to stand in line for an hour to get our polio sugar cube in the late 50s. There were no questions asked as to why, they just did it!

It wasn’t FDA approved at that point yet! But they had us vaccinated for the polio epidemic. You had to be so you could attend school safely.

We had our children vaccinated for measles, mumps, whooping cough etc.! We never questioned these vaccinations for our children, we did what good citizens and parents do for their children so they could attend school without getting or spreading these illnesses.

Fast forward to today and what has happened now in a pandemic?