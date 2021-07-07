Diane Montgomery: Are we really mental midgets?

I’d like to respond to a current letter that was published in the VOP.

I consider myself a conservative who believes in God, worked all my adult life, respected authority, i.e. the police and military, called my parents mom and dad (OMG!) and did not act like or even know I was white privileged.

Now, apparently because America is changing and becoming more diverse, I am being labeled by some as strange, gullible and a mental midget because of my beliefs and choices.

Yes, I do believe the previous administration was on the right track and that our country was prospering, stronger and safer. It would take a lot of convincing to have me believe that things are so much rosier now with a rise in human trafficking, drug cartels, higher inflation, violence and people not wanting to rejoin the workforce etc.

This country seems to be on a financial, moral and emotional landslide.

And by the way, I have not sold my soul to a man who supposedly is an obvious crook. I’m not so sure Joe and Hunter Biden and company are so lily white and honest either.

So go ahead, call people like me strange, gullible and mental midgets. Let us all watch and see what the future holds for our dear country.