Diane Montgomery: Food for thought on the virus

First and foremost I would like to thank Helmut Reifenberger for his recent wonderful and patriotic letter in the VOP.

Now, on to the spread of the COVID virus.

Has anyone considered that the open border policy of President Biden helped escalate this new outbreak of the virus?

Thousands of untested and unvaccinated people have crossed the border and been bused all over our country. How can this virus be contained under these circumstances?

I do not blame those people, I blame the current administration for very poor management of our health and wellness.

We seemed to be on the road to recovery and now here we go again.

It was a joy to believe that our vaccination would lead to a more normal, mask-less life.

Our now famous Dr. Anthony Fauci is “worried” about the Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota.

Okay, but where was that worry when the influx of people from the border was and is happening?

Somehow we need to get on track with this and other issues plaguing our country. Stop running our country like a Chinese fire drill. That was a fun game when I was young but it’s not a game now.