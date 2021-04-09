Diane Montgomery: Regarding Komarec's and Haack's VOP

After reading the VOPs of Mr. Komarec and Mr. Haack regarding President Trump and Ron Johnson, it seems two things you can usually rely on from liberal supporters is hatred and negativity. So very sad.

Even though Mr. Biden is a nice man, I’m not sure the present administration has been doing such an exceptional job since taking office. There are so many horrendous things happening at the border that there’s too much to mention here but people should educate themselves about what is really going on.

Yet Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris do not intend to visit the border. Ms. Harris laughed when asked if she would visit and Mr. Biden said he didn’t want to be the issue. What? Who is holding Mr. Biden accountable on this problem? He is never questioned while Trump was tormented almost daily about every step he took.

And I can almost bet Republicans will be blamed for more COVID-19 outbreaks even though people pouring in from the border and being bused all over our country could very well be spreading the virus and causing another possible outbreak. This is only one of many problems.

Stay tuned for more billions of dollars of spending, tax increases, HR 1, ridding the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, etc., etc. ... Talk about liars!