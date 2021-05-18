Diane Montgomery: The destruction of America

Well folks, after observing the present state of our country and the poor support of our greatest middle east ally, Israel, I think the Build Back Better agenda of this administration would be more aptly coined “the systematic destruction of America.”

During a recent newscast our president illustriously stated “I’m not supposed to answer these questions” when asked about one of the many current crises in this United States. Oops! Looks like someone forgot to tell him not to say that! We should feel so proud and secure.

At this time, businesses are struggling to hire employees partly due to the attractive unemployment benefits, the border is a mess, police are demonized, foreign policy is inept, inflation is on the rise, etc. Things are not looking up. Our country sure seemed stronger before COVID with the last guy. Just saying.

May God please bless and save America.

Diane Montgomery, Kenosha

