 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diane Montgomery: What country is this?
View Comments

Diane Montgomery: What country is this?

{{featured_button_text}}

Now the Kenosha News needs to “apologize" for publishing letters of readers with opposing views and ideas?

Well my, my. Welcome to the world where apparently only one party of our beloved country is permitted to exercise freedom of press, thought and speech.

If you don’t conform and surrender total and complete control, you are probably radicalized and you need to be reprogrammed. Katie Couric suggested Trump supporters and Republicans need to be sent to re-education camps. Can concentration camps be far behind? This is no way to unite us.

What country is this and what country is this becoming? We all need to be concerned. May God bless and save America.

Diane Montgomery, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert