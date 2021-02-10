Diane Montgomery: What country is this?

Now the Kenosha News needs to “apologize" for publishing letters of readers with opposing views and ideas?

Well my, my. Welcome to the world where apparently only one party of our beloved country is permitted to exercise freedom of press, thought and speech.

If you don’t conform and surrender total and complete control, you are probably radicalized and you need to be reprogrammed. Katie Couric suggested Trump supporters and Republicans need to be sent to re-education camps. Can concentration camps be far behind? This is no way to unite us.

What country is this and what country is this becoming? We all need to be concerned. May God bless and save America.

Diane Montgomery, Kenosha

