Don Fredrickson: Honoring my late brother

A big shoutout to the Kenosha History Center!

On June 30 they opened a feature exhibit titled "Through the Lens of a Photojournalist." The subject happens to be my brother Al, who passed away earlier this year.

Al was from Kenosha. Thanks to all the hard work by Walt Ulbricht, Bill Siel and Chris Allen, this show came to fruition.

The photos were well organized and professionally displayed. The exhibit definitely encompasses the 5W's of journalism. I wouldn't expect anything less.

To honor Al with this tribute is touching.

Don Fredrickson, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0