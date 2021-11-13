 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don Fredrickson: Pipeline facts

  • 0

I feel compelled to write to set the facts straight.

On Nov. 11, Tammy Bloom of Pleasant Prairie wrote a letter urging the Wisconsin DNR to approve a reroute of Enbridge line five across Wisconsin and Michigan. Line five transports oil from western Canada to refineries in eastern Canada for use in Canada. This oil and natural gas is not for Americans. Coming through Wisconsin and Michigan is a short cut as we aren't its destination.

As for safely transporting oil, there have been at least 33 accidents along the line. This was very easy to fact check with a smart phone.

Don Fredrickson, Kenosha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

Yvonne Besyk: Unfair districting

We moved to Wisconsin with a vision of living in a state that shares our values for the love of the outdoors, fairness and caring for our neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert