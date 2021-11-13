Don Fredrickson: Pipeline facts

I feel compelled to write to set the facts straight.
On Nov. 11, Tammy Bloom of Pleasant Prairie wrote a letter urging the Wisconsin DNR to approve a reroute of Enbridge line five across Wisconsin and Michigan. Line five transports oil from western Canada to refineries in eastern Canada for use in Canada. This oil and natural gas is not for Americans. Coming through Wisconsin and Michigan is a short cut as we aren't its destination.
As for safely transporting oil, there have been at least 33 accidents along the line. This was very easy to fact check with a smart phone.
Don Fredrickson, Kenosha