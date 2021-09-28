 Skip to main content
Donna Carlsen: A voice of reason
Congratulations Ruben Carbajal! (Voice of the People, Sept. 24)  I could not have said it better.

I wholeheartedly agree with everything you wrote (regarding vaccinations).

Well done and amen.

God bless the voices of reason!

Donna Carlsen, Kenosha

