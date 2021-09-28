Donna Carlsen: A voice of reason
The media coverage of a very important event happening in Kenosha right now has been very lopsided.
I appreciate that the Kenosha News has been presenting multiple opinions in the paper.
Political gamesmanship has reached new levels in Wisconsin as the GOP-controlled Senate blocked over 150 gubernatorial appointments, according…
Our Supreme Court is the final word on all things constitutional, as they are the appointed "interpreters."
This letter is for the anti-vaxxers who refuse to get the shots for COVID and stating that their rights are being ignored or compromised becau…
Few things are as life altering as an arrest or criminal conviction, which affects access to housing, employment, education and more. About in…
On behalf of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the people of Kenosha County, the classic …
If you're not going to get vaccinated for yourself, get vaccinated for the people you love.
I am not opposed to the job service center moving into my neighborhood, but I think the county was made an offer and has not thought through t…
“Liberals” is a misnomer. To the left, liberal means: agree with my side or be canceled. Much of the so-called “news” is only viewed from the left.