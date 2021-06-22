Doug Kollman: Speed changes needed to stop fatal accidents

After I read about the two-car fatal accident on Green Bay Road and 35th Street, I felt I needed to respond.

High speeds, a mild curve, a slight rise in the road and an uncommon design are all conditions that are present at this intersection in Somers where three people have been killed in two separate crashes in recent months.

The speed limit coming from the north is 55 miles per hour. Many drivers are well exceeding that limit. The speed doesn’t drop down to 45 miles per hour until right before reaching Festival Foods.

In using the turn lane to turn left on 35th Street , drivers need to cross three lanes of fast-moving, oncoming traffic. They face drivers who are coming over the crest of a curvy rise, and in some cases haven't adequately slowed down from regular highways speeds that exist on Green Bay Road north of the shopping area. I doubt very much that many drivers are hitting their breaks at this point.

There is also a problem with traffic heading north at this intersection. When the light turns green, the drivers have the opportunity to legally go from zero to 55 (or more) as fast as they can. I don’t think this is an appropriate place for a drag strip. I see it all the time, and I hear is more often, even in the middle of the night, as I live just east on 55th Avenue.