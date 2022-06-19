Dvorak: Love your neighbor

Politicians have easy answers because they don’t have to accomplish anything; they mostly want us to believe our “leaders” are working hard for us.

Gun control is the latest grand offering, but it won’t address our whole culture of hate and killing.

We have wandered from a better source of peace — a virtue taught by someone long ago. It taught us to care for our neighbor, considering them as important as ourselves. We were never that great at it, but we also didn’t demonize each other as much as we do now. Now it is so easy to blame everyone else for our faults. “They offended us and must pay!”

These shooters feel free to do their evil because they blame everyone else for their problems and think the world deserves to be punished. What a self-centered attitude. Sadly, it is only supported by all the demonizing modeled from top down, by those in Washington, talking heads on TV or cable, then on Twitter and the like.

Gun laws can reduce some shootings. However, if we want to get serious we need to address our collective heart. We need to love our neighbors. That is hard.

The only way to really have the power necessary to do that is to adopt the other virtue taught — to love our Creator completely. That certainly is no longer part of popular culture.

But we only have two choices — to continue down the road of self-interest, resulting in these random catastrophes, or return to these less self-serving virtues. It doesn’t make any sense to stay on the path we are on together.

So, who’s your neighbor?

Craig Dvorak, Trevor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0