Ed Carlson: Reinstate Sgt. Bill Beth

I am writing about the demotion of Sgt. Bill Beth of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

I have never met nor interacted with Sgt. Beth. I have, however, read countless statements he has provided to the Kenosha News over a period of several years.

Prior to his demotion, Bill Beth had risen to the rank of captain. It appears the infraction that led to his demotion was developing a policy whereby salaried employees could get compensation in the form of paid time off for working on unscheduled days off.

The chief deputy Marc Levin took exception to his initiative and filed several charges against Sgt. Beth including insubordination and failure to follow the chain of command. His demotion was approved by a six to one decision of the Kenosha County Finance and Administration Committee.

Supervisor Terry Rose cast the dissenting vote stating in part, "I simply do not feel his actions merit a reduction in rank." Rose stated further that Beth was working on a policy "whose time has likely come." Rose also stated he felt Mr. Beth had been insubordinate.

To the best of my knowledge, Sgt. Beth was not charged with any criminal offenses.