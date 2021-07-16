Eddie Ogren: Fueling the fires of division

Let me preface by saying, as I have in past VOP letters, that I did not vote for Joe Biden nor am I a Democrat.

Regarding the commentary by U.S. Rep Bryan Steil on July 8 concerning Gov. Evers’ words. I do not recall what comments Evers made in response to the riot nor how many national guard troops were deployed and when, so I cannot dispute what Mr. Steil said.

We keep hearing different numbers of troops from different leaders. To me, why not ask the leaders of the National Guard? Wouldn’t they have that documented?

But what really stands out for me in the commentary is how he described Evers’ words: “If Evers had responsibly toned down the rhetoric and demanded calm” or “throwing rhetorical gasoline on the fire” or “look at Evers’ words and actions” just to name a few.

I agree with Mr. Steil that when a political leader fuels the flames with their rhetoric or actions (or lack of actions), it can cause excessive harm. This past Jan. 6 comes to mind.

Mr. Steil, what about the numerous “rhetorical gasoline of comments and actions” as our past president has done countless times. You could have inserted “Trump” in those comments.