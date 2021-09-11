Eddie Ogren: Thank you, Joe Biden

Although I did not vote for you, thank you Joe Biden for having the guts to finally bring our troops home and end the forever war.

The last three presidents could not muster that courage.

What American would not want an end to a war?

Sadly, the lives of troops and Afghanis were lost due to this pullout and I pray for them. The frustrating part of this sad result is the ignorance of those that do not realize this would have happened no matter who was president. Does this ignorance actually believe that the Taliban would not have done this horrible act if a different president executed the pullout?

Also, how convenient of those that forget Trump initiated the pullout during his administration which gave the Taliban time to plan their attacks. So, for those that want to blame Biden, then you better blame his predecessor, also.

In the past, Trump called our military suckers and losers, but I call them heroes.

I also want to thank you Joe Biden for turning around some of the destructive policies your predecessor initiated. Let’s hope it’s not too late to bring our country and world back from those foolish policies.