Eddie Ogren: Thank you, President Biden

Although I did not vote for President Joe Biden (I now wish I had), I just want to thank him for attacking the pandemic the way it should have been as we are now finally seeing good results and less COVID cases.

He accelerated the vaccine into the hands much quicker as he promised. He didn’t lie. He is getting the schools opened. I also want to thank him for keeping the economy growing. It’s so uplifting and gratifying to finally have a president who is keeping his promises and one who follows probably the most important document in America, the Constitution, as all presidents should do.

Hopefully, he can repair the damage that was done to this country recently and bring America back to the great country it once was.

Eddie Ogren, Pleasant Prairie

