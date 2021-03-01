Edward Leslie: Hidden pork in the COVID relief bill

HR 1319 passed Congress in the middle of the night thanks in part to Ron Kind of La Crosse, Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Mark Pocan of Dane County. They helped to approve a huge pork barrel bill which only $825 billion was directly related to COVID-19 relief and $1 trillion was “expansions of progressive programs, pork and unrelated policy changes.”

How does $200 million in the bill to The Institute of Museum and Library Services (FY2019 budget: $230 million) help in China virus relief?

How does $270 million funds the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities (FY2019 budget: $253 million) help in China virus relief?

Three-hundred-and-fifty billion dollars to bailout the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The allocation formula uses the unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. Therefore, states like New York and California — who had strict economic lockdown policies and high unemployment — will get bailout money. States like Florida and South Dakota — who were open for business — will get less. We all know that Illinois has been mismanaged for decades and is severely in debt.