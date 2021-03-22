Edward Leslie: Schumer's amendment

Oh my Lord ... Chuckie Schumer’s amendment to the China virus relief act — federal workers to get workman’s compensation if they got COVID.

Federal workers get four hours of sick-time to accumulate per pay period. That’s 2.6 weeks of potential pay per year. You can accumulate as much time to use as needed. I managed to accrue over 250 hours during my three years of service; that’s even with two surgeries.

Chuckie’s amendment is appalling. In addition it came in at last minute and adds another 10 billion to states for aid on top of what they received in this supposed American relief package.

Congressional power has to be reigned in. They are plunging us into a hole we will never climb out of.

Edward Leslie,

Kenosha

