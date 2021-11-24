Elaine Tihen: Be proactive, rather than reactive

I see in the paper that the Blakes and BLM want change. That won’t happen with just marches and protests. That’s just complaining. It takes action. It takes voting.

Where were they in the spring when we voted for judges? Do they now understand why voting in every election matters? Instead of these constant marches that accomplish nothing but do allow for bad actors to sully the movement with violence. They should be working proactively.

Have small rallies, parties, meet and greets. Invite the candidates, get to know them and vote in every election. The local elections are what forms your life in the community.

Get out and do proactive things instead of the constant marching and complaining. If you don’t know where to vote, vote early Downtown where you can also register to vote. The address is 625 52nd St.

Elaine Tihen, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0