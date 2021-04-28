Elizabeth Krause: Let the people choose

Wear a mask if you want to, it is good to let people choose.

Healthy people breathing freely in public and letting your face be seen should once again be accepted as one of the good and normal choices, no longer unilaterally denounced as an unacceptable risk or a threat.

At the very least, the mask mandate should not be extended until a scientific study is done to assess the impact of the mask so far on mental health and the future risk to mental health when healthy people go around wearing a mask as though they were sick.

Already I have read that the rates of suicide are higher and anxiety and depression also, meanwhile the birthrate is plummeting. Thank you for considering my perspective.

Elizabeth Krause, Kenosha

