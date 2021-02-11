Ellen Brookhouse: Wear your mask

The virus is surging and our country’s top medical advisor and President Joe Biden are advising all Americans to wear masks.

With over two million deaths in the nation and over 400,000 deaths in the U.S., one must certainly agree that this is not a “hoax”. The pandemic is far from over and until everyone is vaccinated we must continue to wear masks, social distance and wash our hands ... very simple tasks.

However, the GOP legislators in Wisconsin want to axe the state’s mask mandate. Do they not read the “scientific” evidence or listen to the doctors and scientists? What is their rationale for this reckless and selfish behavior?

We all have the responsibility to help mitigate this virus. Wear your mask!

Ellen Brookhouse, Kenosha

