Eric Meadows: The move to recall Yolanda Adams

The media coverage of a very important event happening in Kenosha right now has been very lopsided.

There is a recall being attempted against KUSD School Board President Yolanda Adams.

The way the media has portrayed it is that is simply due to a mask mandate. That is an inaccurate, simplistic view and it misses the point.

I support the recall of the Ms. Adams because of her fundamental misunderstanding of what her job is. Based on her actions, she seems to feel her job is to simply force her values on the community. In reality, her job is to represent the values of the community to the district.

This means she is simply doing the opposite of what she should be doing. She is facing the wrong way.

Ms. Adams has done nothing to find out what the community believes.

During a recent School Board meeting, when a huge number of people showed up to inform her of their beliefs, she canceled the meeting before it even started and rescheduled it on very short notice with a virtual-only option.

To those looking from the outside, that appears she doesn’t want to know what the community actually thinks. It is because of that, that I feel she is not worthy of her position as School Board president.