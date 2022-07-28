Erickson: Guns in county buildings should go to a referendum

I was very disappointed to read that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors voted to allow guns in some county buildings and parks.

What was even more stunning was the citizens of Kenosha County, by a margin of five to one, showed up at the board meetings to speak against this proposal.

The board voted to allow guns in some county buildings and parks despite significant pushback from the community and without polling county employees to get their feedback.

Did this group of supervisors consult with legal counsel to determine that if a shooting took place in a county building or park could the county be held responsible because they specifically allowed guns?

We live in a litigious society.

Supervisor Jeffery Gentz has introduced a resolution to hold a county-wide referendum on concealed carry in Kenosha County buildings and parks. This resolution would be on the ballot in November and give the citizens of Kenosha County an opportunity to express their opinion on this subject.

I encourage you to contact your supervisor to express your desire to put this to a referendum in November.

Joyce Erickson, Kenosha